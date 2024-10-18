How do I vote in Arkansas? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Arkansas. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

To vote in Arkansas, you’ll need to register by filling out a paper voter application form. Check to see if you’re registered by calling your county clerk or going to www.voterview.org.

How do I do that?

You can download a voter registration application form on the Secretary of State’s website or at locations including your local county clerk, Department of Motor Vehicles and public library. You can submit it by mail or to your county clerk’s office. The form must be signed with a pen.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to vote in Arkansas this year is Monday, October 7. You’ll need to submit your application or have it postmarked by that day.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

To find your polling site, you can check with your county clerk’s office or look it up online at www.voterview.org.

Can I vote by mail?

You can only vote absentee under certain circumstances—if you’ll be “unavoidably absent” from your polling site, have an illness or physical disability, are in the military or are living abroad. However, you can also apply to vote absentee if you’re concerned that being exposed to COVID-19 is a risk to your health. Apply in person by November 1 or by mail by October 29.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot in person is November 1 and by mail it must be received by the end of Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Yes, you can check the status of your ballot here on the Secretary of State’s website.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you aren’t able to get to the polls, you can check to see if you’re eligible to vote absentee.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

