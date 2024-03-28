Vote for Biden, Trump or 'Literally Anybody Else,' the name a Texas teacher is using to run

Literally Anybody Else has entered the race.

A Texas teacher unsatisfied with the choice between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and announced his bid for the White House.

The U.S. Army veteran formerly known as Dustin Ebey created a website detailing his campaign ahead of the 2024 election. Earlier this month, Trump and Biden have both received the delegates required to land their spot as the presumptive Republican and Democratic candidates, respectively.

"For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced,'" Literally Anybody Else's bio reads.

Else is aiming to receive 113,000 signatures from Texas non-primary voters by May to secure his name on general election ballots. If he fails he urges supporters to write in his name serving as a "Neither" option.

'Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry'

The 7th-grade teacher from North Richland Hills, Texas is campaigning to make healthcare and education accessible.

"Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry," his website reads.

His campaign site offers brief details about his stances on several policy topics from housing affordability to securing the border. His team is working on setting up a campaign headquarters location in Texas soon, his website said. USA TODAY has reached out to Else for further comment.

"People are fed up,” Else told the Dallas Morning News. "Government is supposed to be by the people, for the people, but that’s not what we have here. We have a billionaire and a career politician."

Local station NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth shared a photo of Else's new driver's license.

How do write-in candidates work

Most U.S. states allow voters to write in the names on ballots for president, U.S. senators, representative, governors and state races. However, that does not ensure that the vote will count.

Many states require that write-in candidates file paperwork ahead of the election in order for the state to consider their votes valid, according to the U.S. government.

Without being on the ballot, Biden secured a win in January's New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate.

He declined to appear on the ballot after Democrats in the national party ordered New Hampshire, which is required by state law to hold the first-in-the-nation primary, to move its election.

Contributing: Francesca Chambers Karissa Waddick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas teacher runs for president with name 'Literally Anybody Else'