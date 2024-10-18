How do I vote in California? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in California. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, Californians need to register to vote. You can check your registration status on the California Secretary of State’s website.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote here. The online application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. You also have the option of filling out a paper voter registration form. You can pick one up at your county elections office, the library, DMV or U.S. post office.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register is 15 days prior to Election Day. However, California has a safety net for individuals who miss the voter registration deadline. Through Same Day Voter Registration, eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote can complete the process at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Same Day Voter Registration can be completed any time within the 14-day window before the election.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can find your polling place through California’s tool here.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, all registered California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot, allowing them to vote via mail if they choose. County elections offices begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7. Ballot drop-off locations open on Oct. 8. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at a drop-off location, or your local county elections office.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your vote-by-mail ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Yes, California voters can use the “Where’s My Ballot?” tool here to track the status of their ballot. You can receive updates via notifications or check the online portal for status updates.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

California has multiple options for accessible voting here, including curbside voting and voting at home.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more