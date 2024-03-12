Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ athlete of the week: March 15

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Conner Barozzino, Hickory Grove baseball: The Lions’ senior went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs in a 12-4 win at Providence Day on March 5.

Barozzino also went 1-for-5 at the plate in a 6-0 victory at Union Academy on March 7, and he went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs, while also earning the win on the mound with seven strikeouts in five innings of work in an 8-0 win at Porter Ridge on March 8.

Barozzino, an Appalachian State University commit, is batting .438 with a home run, a double and five RBI for Hickory Grove (4-0).

Trevor Cook, Lake Norman Charter baseball: The Knights’ sophomore pitched 4.1 innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just one run on two hits in an 11-1 win over Concord on March 7.

Cook was also 2-for-3 at the plate with four runs scored and a RBI in the same game.

James Cosper, Covenant Day baseball: The Lions’ junior tossed a complete-game with 11 strikeouts, while allowing just six hits in a 4-2 win at High Point Christian in eight innings March 8.

Cosper also went 3-for-3 with a RBI and a stolen base in a 15-3 loss to Greensboro Day on March 7. Cosper went 1-for-3 at the plate in a 5-0 loss at Wesleyan Christian on March 5.

Cosper is batting .412 with a double and two RBIs, while going 1-0 on the mound with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings of work in three appearances on the mound for Covenant Day (3-2).

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian baseball: The Warriors’ sophomore went 2-for-3 at the plate with home run and RBI in a 3-2 win over Christ the Kingo on March 4.

The next day, Kiker went six innings on the mound with 10 strikeouts, allowing just two hits, while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-1 victory at Charlotte Country Day.

Kiker is 3-0 on the mound with 38 strikeouts in 17 innings of work with a 0.41 earned-run average (ERA), while hitting .353 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Metrolina Christian (6-0).

Story continues

D.J. Layton, Charlotte Christian baseball: The Knights’ senior went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs, while going an inning on the mound in an 8-2 win at Weddington on March 5.

Layton also struck seven in four innings of work on the mound, while going 0-for-3 at the plate in a 2-1 win over Grace Christian in eight innings March 8.

The same day, Layton went 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI in a 5-3 loss to Wayne Country Day.

Layton, a University of Southern Mississippi commit, is batting .444 with a home run and six RBIs for Charlotte Christian (2-1).

E.J. Lewis, Pine Lake Prep baseball: The Pride junior went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs and was the winning pitcher, going two innings on the mound in a 10-9 win over Christ the King on March 5.

Lewis also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run and RBI in a 15-3 loss to Christ the King on March 8.

Lewis is hitting .462 with two home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI for Pine Lake Prep (2-2).

James Peters, Charlotte Latin baseball: The Hawks’ senior went six innings on the mound, striking out eight, while allowing only three hits in a 6-0 win over Carmel Christian on March 8.

Charlotte Latin (1-3) also lost 2-0 at Indian Land March 5, and lost 8-4 to Charlotte Catholic on March 4.

Peters is 1-0 on the mound this season with 17 strikeouts in two appearances this season.

Colin Salema, Providence golf: The Panthers’ senior shot a 4-under-par 67, with five birdies and 12 pars to win the Carmel Country Club High School Shootout on March 4.

Salema is a Clemson University commit.

Cole Stankavage, Ardrey Kell lacrosse: The Knights’ freshman attack scored eight goals and had two assists in a 16-12 win over Cuthbertson on March 4.

Stankavage also scored five goals in a 16-2 victory over Sun Valley on March 6. Stankavage finished off the week with three more goals and three assists in a 17-0 win over Catawba Ridge on March 8.

Stankavage has 27 goals and seven assists for Ardrey Kell (4-1).

Stephen Strong, Hickory Grove golf: The Lions’ sophomore shot a 1-under par 35, with four birdies, to tie for second individually at Pine Lake Country Club on March 7.

Brevin Wilson, Cannon School lacrosse: The Cougars’ senior attacker scored six goals and had five assists in a 16-4 win over Marvin Ridge on March 5.

Wilson also scored four goals and had two assists in a 14-11 loss to Charlotte Catholic on March 7.

Wilson, a University of North Carolina commit, has helped Cannon School to a 3-1 start to the season.

Ethan Wilson, Bradford Prep lacrosse: The Bears’ freshman attack scored a goal and had two assists to help Bradford Prep win its first-ever varsity game, 9-8, at Mountain Island Charter on March 7.

Wilson also had one goal and four assists in a 6-6 tie at South Iredell on March 5.

Bradford Prep is 1-1-1 in their first season as a lacrosse program.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 9.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.