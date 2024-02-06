Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ high school athlete of the week: Feb. 9

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Norvy Clontz, Charlotte Latin swimming: The Hawks’ junior won CISAA conference titles in both the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 50.99 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (57.60) at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Feb. 1.

Clontz also led the Hawks’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays to conference titles.

Reggie Daniel, Mountain Island Charter indoor track: The Raptors’ senior won Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference titles in the high jump (personal-best 6-0) and the 55-meter hurdles at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Jan. 30.

Daniel also helped the 800-meter relay to a league title, while finishing as runner-up in the triple jump (38-10.5).

Cannon DeBerry, Olympic basketball: The 6-foot-8 freshman earned his third straight double-double with 12 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in a 56-53 win at Harding Jan. 31.

DeBerry also scored 14 points, had 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 71-53 loss at Ardrey Kell the previous night.

DeBerry is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and one block per game for Olympic.

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln basketball: The 6-7 junior scored 26 points, had seven rebounds, and one assist in a 71-64 loss at Statesville Jan. 30.

Fannon also scored 24 points, including six three-pointers, and had three rebounds in a 103-65 victory at West Iredell Feb. 2.

Fannon is averaging 22.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for East Lincoln.

Delani Hammonds, Ardrey Kell basketball: The 6-foot senior point guard scored 10 points, had eight assists and four steals in a 71-53 win over Olympic Jan. 30.

Hammonds also scored 17 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in a 72-57 victory at Berry Feb. 2.

Hammonds is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 assists, five rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for an Ardrey Kell team (15-5) that has won 14 of its last 16 games through Monday.

Isaiah Henry, Cannon School basketball: The 6-5 junior scored 19 points, had nine rebounds and four blocks in an 85-68 win at Charlotte Country Day Jan. 30.

Henry followed that up with 33 points and 15 rebounds in an 83-62 victory over Charlotte Christian Feb. 2.

Henry is averaging 21.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Cannon School.

Aaron Higgins, Central Academy indoor track: The Cougars’ senior won the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference title in the 55-meter dash running it in a personal-best 6.44 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Jan. 30.

Higgins also won the conference title in the 300-meter dash (36.26) and was league runner-up in the long jump (20-10).

Jeremiah Howard, Concord basketball: The 6-7 senior scored 12 points, had 16 rebounds and three assists in a 68-59 win at Lake Norman Charter Jan. 30.

Howard also scored 18 points, had 12 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in a 70-57 victory at West Rowan Feb. 2.

Howard is averaging 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game for Concord.

Douglas Quarles, III, Corvian Charter basketball: The 6-5 junior scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds in a 68-54 win over Community School of Davidson Jan. 30.

Quarles III also scored 15 points and had 21 rebounds in a 69-52 victory over Christ the King Feb. 2.

He is averaging 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Tyler Showalter, Butler basketball: The 6-6 senior scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in a 59-42 win over Providence Jan. 30.

Showalter also scored 24 points to lead Butler to a 60-39 victory at East Mecklenburg Feb. 2, to earn the top spot in the Southwestern 4A conference standings at 8-1 in league play this season.

Showalter is averaging 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game for Butler.

Braden Wilkie, Lake Norman Charter basketball: The 6-3 junior scored 19 points, had five rebounds and two steals in a 68-59 loss to Concord Jan. 30.

Wilkie also scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and a steal in a 68-65 loss at Carson Feb. 2.

Wilkie is averaging nine points and three rebounds per game for Lake Norman Charter.

K.J. Younger, Weddington basketball: The 6-5 junior scored 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in a 74-48 win over Porter Ridge Feb. 2.

Younger also scored 22 points, had nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a 69-44 victory over Monroe Jan. 31.

Younger is averaging 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 steals and one block per game for Weddington.

