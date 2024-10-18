How do I vote in Colorado? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Colorado. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

You’ll need to register to vote but can register in-person as late as Election Day. You can check your registration status at the Secretary of State’s website.

How do I do that?

You can register online or by mail with the forms on this page at the Secretary of State’s site. You can also register in person at certain state offices or at a voter service and polling center.

What's the deadline?

Online and by-mail voter registration applications need to be submitted or postmarked by October 28, but you can register in-person through Election Day.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

If you decide to vote in-person, you can look up your polling site here on the Secretary of State’s website or reach out to your county clerk’s office.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, you can vote by mail in Colorado—every registered voter automatically receives a mail ballot, though you can still choose to vote in person. According to the Secretary of State’s site, ballots will be sent out October 11-18.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. You can deliver your ballot to drop-boxes or designated drop off locations. If you mail your ballot, it must arrive by Election Day—a postmark is not enough.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Yes, you can track your ballot by logging into your voter record here. You can also get in touch with your county clerk or sign up for the ballot tracking system BallotTrax.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

Colorado’s universal mail in voting means that if you can’t make it to vote in person, you can easily mail in your automatically issued ballot.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

