How do I vote in Connecticut? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Connecticut. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, you do need to register to vote in Connecticut, but you can register in-person through early voting and on Election Day.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote online, by mail or in person at same day registration locations, which are not the same as early voting or polling locations.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register pre-election is 18 days before Election Day, which this year falls on Oct. 18. Your registration application must be postmarked that day, submitted in person by 8 p.m. or submitted online before midnight. You can also register in person at an early voting any day of early voting, which runs from Oct. 21-31 and Nov. 1-3. You can also register day-of on Election Day.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

Find your polling location and other resources here on the Connecticut Secretary of State’s website.

Can I vote by mail?

You can vote absentee under circumstances like being out of town on Election Day, religious observance, a physical disability or actively serving in the military. Find a full list of qualifying circumstances and application forms here.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Ballots must be received by the close of the polls on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Check to see whether your absentee ballot was received here.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you have a temporary physical incapacity, you can request to vote curbside from your car.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Connecticut voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more