ABC News

Russia's ambassador to the United States claimed on Sunday that the U.S. Administration didn't pass "concrete information" through the Russian Embassy in Washington about possible preparations for the terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall. "Nothing was passed," Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Russian state news agency TASS while answering a question about whether any information was handed over by the U.S. side before the terrorist act. A U.S. State Department official said Saturday that the U.S. government had shared information on a possible attack with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding "duty to warn" policy.