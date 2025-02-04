Vote: How has Kemi Badenoch fared in her first 100 days as Tory leader?

Monday, Feb 10 marks 100 days since Kemi Badenoch became leader of the Conservative Party.

Upon taking office on Nov 2 2024, the former business secretary pledged to hold the Labour Government to account and ensure that by the next general election, the Conservatives would not only have a compelling set of policies but also a clear plan to implement them.

However, her first months in charge have not been without difficulty. She has struggled to counter Nigel Farage’s political manoeuvres, and some critics argue Mrs Badenoch has been far too quiet since the start of the new year. Yet, she secured a key victory in pressuring the Government into launching a series of new inquiries into grooming gangs.

As her first 100 days as head of the Tories approaches, is Kemi Badenoch impressing you so far?