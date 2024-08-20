'Get out and vote': Martin County residents share development concerns on Election Day

Reuters

The prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's historic criminal conviction on felony charges in May on Monday did not explicitly oppose the former U.S. president's bid to delay his sentencing until after the Nov. 5 election. In a letter to Justice Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged that Trump had the right to appeal a forthcoming ruling on whether he was immune from prosecution, and said they deferred to Merchan on whether a delay to sentencing was warranted. "The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."