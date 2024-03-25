Vote for Midlands high school girls spring sports Athlete of the Week: March 25

It’s time to vote for The State’s girls spring sports Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played March 18-23. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can nominate a player each week by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Girls Athlete of Week Nominees

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate softball: Freshman went 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBIs in War Eagles’ lone game against Irmo.

Symari Bowers, Mid-Carolina softball: Senior went 5-for-7 with a double and triple in Rebels’ two region games.

Mackenzi Bradley, White Knoll softball: Sophomore was 5-for-11 with two RBIs, a triple and double in Wolves’ three games last week.

Elle Brewer, Hammond soccer: Junior had three goals in the Skyhawks’ two shutout wins last week.

Jules Brown, Chapin lacrosse: Senior had nine goals and five assists in the Eagles’ three matches.

Vanessa Coleman, Airport soccer: The sophomore had seven goals and four assists for the Eagles last week.

Andee Dircks, Chapin softball: Senior Michigan signee hit .750 with a homer and four RBIs.

Joyce Edwards, Camden soccer: Senior had seven goals and one assist, six coming against Lake City, for the Bulldogs last week.

Abigail Gartman, Airport softball: Sophomore second baseman was 4-for-9 with a double and three RBIs for the Eagles.

Madge Miller, Hammond softball: The sophomore was 6-for-7 with two RBIs and six runs scored for the Skyhawks.

Pressli Reynolds, AC Flora softball: Eighth-grader pitched a complete-game shutout and struck out 15 in 1-0 win over Westwood. She also hit the game-winning HR in the game. At the plate, she was 5-for-13 with two homers and four RBIs.

Mackenzie Sease, Swansea softball: Eighth-grader went 6-for-7 with eight RBIs this week. As a pitcher, Sease pitched a complete-game, one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a win over Gilbert.

Maya van Zyl, Blythewood softball: Junior had four hits, homered and drove in five runs for the Bengals last week.

Livi Warren, Lexington softball: Sophomore hit .714 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs for the Wildcats.