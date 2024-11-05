Vote on U.S. election hot topics: Who do Canadians want as the next U.S. president, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

As Americans head to the polls in one of the most divisive elections in recent memory, we ask Canadians to weigh in on the issues that matter the most

One of the most divisive U.S. presidential races in recent memory comes to a close Tuesday as Americans head to the polls in an election with ripple effects likely to be felt worldwide, including in Canada.

Unlike Canadians, Americans vote directly for their president—this year choosing between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Republican nominee Donald Trump, or a third-party candidate.

The candidates spent the last day of the campaign giving their final pitches to voters in battleground states. Trump hosted rallies in Raleigh, N.C., Reading and Pittsburgh, Pa., on Monday, before heading to Grand Rapids, Mich., for his final campaign event. Harris also spent election eve in the Keystone State, hosting campaign events in Allentown, Pittsburgh and finally, Philadelphia to close out the night.

VOTE: As a Canadian, who would you like to see as president of the U.S.?

Canadians are expressing disagreement with the results of a Leger poll that examined perceptions of the upcoming U.S. federal elections. The survey revealed that a majority of respondents would prefer to vote for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.

The poll, which was conducted from October 18 to 22, 2024, showed a significant 62% of Canadians would choose U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump if they had the opportunity to vote in the 2024 presidential election. This preference reflects Canadians' belief that Harris is better equipped to address critical issues such as climate change, trade relations, immigration, and the economy.

VOTE: Will the result of the U.S. election impact how you vote in Canada?

The divisive U.S. presidential election race has given spotlight to two candidates on opposite ends of the spectrum, whose politiccal views could impact the future of Canada. Experts speaking to Yahoo News Canada expect another Trump presidency to spark "potentially seismic" shifts in the relationship between the countries, impacting the collective social fabric of Canada’s policy, as well as potentially sparking a recession.

A potential Kamala Harris presidency isn’t expected to inspire the same tumult, though experts believe it won’t be a ‘free ride’, with pushback in CUSMA negotiations, as well as an urgency to improve defence spending. Harris’ election could put pressure on Candaa’s Liberals to freshen their image, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity sinks.

VOTE: Does gender play a role in how you vote for prospective leaders?

The world is at a pivotal moment in U.S. history, as Vice President Kamala Harris stands on the brink of potentially becoming the first woman and person of colour to assume the role of U.S. president.

Outside of Barack Obama’s election, which marked a historic shift in U.S. history, there hasn’t been another prominent cultural figure to redefine the nation’s vision of leadership at this scale.

As the first woman of colour in the highest office, her leadership could challenge traditional notions of authority and redefine the landscape of political influence.

VOTE: Which issues matter most to Canadians in relationship with U.S.?

Canada’s shared history and 8,891-kilometre border with the U.S. won’t shield it from the election’s impact. While both candidates have proposed protectionist policies, experts warn that if the Republican leader wins, relations between the neighbouring countries could become significantly more challenging.