Vote for The State’s Midlands high school girls basketball player of week

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school girls basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played from Jan. 22-27. Voting ends Friday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios:

Girls Player of Week nominees

Brea Boyd, Mid-Carolina: Sophomore averaged 17 points a game in M-C’s two wins last week, including over Saluda.

Joyce Edwards, Camden: Senior and South Carolina signee scored 52 points, had 18 rebounds, nine assists, eight steals and five blocks in win over Darlington on Friday. In three games last week, Edwards averaged 39.6 points a game.

Michaela Fairwell, Dutch Fork: Junior had a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and seven assists in Silver Foxes’ lone game last week, a win over Lexington.

Terriana Gray, AC Flora: Senior averaged 19.5 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 steals and one block in two games last week.

Taelor Hiller, Lower Richland: Junior averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, two blocks in Diamond Hornets’ two wins last week.

Simone Johnson, Ridge View: Sophomore averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks in Blazers’ two wins last week.

SaBreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall: Junior had a triple-double of 14 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists in a win over Cardinal Newman last week.

