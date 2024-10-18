How do I vote in Tennessee? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Tennessee. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

If you aren’t already registered, you’ll need to in order to vote in Tennessee.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote online, print a registration form and mail it to your county election commission or register in person "during a transaction with" the Departments of Health, Human Services, Safety, Veterans Affairs or certain other state services agencies. You can also pick up paper forms at county election commission offices, county clerks’ offices, public libraries and register of deeds’ offices. Find more details here on the Secretary of State’s website.

What's the deadline?

The last day to register to vote in the 2024 general elections is Oct. 7.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can find your polling place here through an online portal or a mobile app.

Can I vote by mail?

You might be eligible to apply for an absentee ballot if you’re over 60 years old, will be outside your home county during early voting and on Election Day, are hospitalized, ill or disabled, are out of town for college or live in a nursing home. Check this page for more details and a full list of eligibility criteria. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your county election commission must receive your absentee ballot by the close of polls on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can track the status of your absentee ballot through this online portal.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you have an illness or disability that might prevent you from getting to your polling place, you may be eligible to request an absentee ballot.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more