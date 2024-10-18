How do I vote in Texas? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Texas. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

If you haven’t already, you’ll need to register to vote in Texas.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote in person at your county’s voter registrar office. You can also print out a form or pick up a copy at a public library, high school or certain government offices, then fill it out and mail it to your voter registrar office.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 7.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

Find the information you need to locate your polling place on this page.

Can I vote by mail?

You might be eligible to vote early by mail if you’re 65 or older, sick or disabled, will be out of the county for early voting and Election Day, are expecting to give birth within three weeks of Election Day or are in jail. Your application for an absentee ballot must be received by mail, email, fax, contract carrier or delivered in person to the Early Voting Clerk’s office by Oct. 25. You can also apply online. Find more detailed instructions here.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your mail ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. or, if it has no postmark, be delivered by Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Find more details and other important dates here.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can track the status of your mail ballot here.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you have an illness or disability that might make it hard for you to make it to your polling place, you may be eligible to apply for an absentee ballot. You can also vote curbside, in your car or outside the polling place.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

