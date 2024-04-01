Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (March 25 to 31)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Treyton Swygart, Middleton: Threw a no-hit shutout and struck out 12 in a 7-0 win vs. Bishop Kelly. He also went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Conner Marshall, Mountain View: Led the Mavericks to a 4-2 win at Meridian by throwing a complete game, holding the Warriors to two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five.

Logan Thistle, Timberline: Went 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs in wins over Capital and Emmett. He finished the week with a 1.952 OPS.

Brady Robinson, Borah: Pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout in a 5-0 win vs. Boise. He struck out 14 in seven innings, and he also went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Lincoln Mathis, Rocky Mountain: Threw a five-inning perfect game and struck out 12 in an 8-0 win at Centennial. He also went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Jimmy Flynn, Eagle: Hit a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Mustangs to a 6-5 win over two-time defending state champ Owyhee.

Jaden Estrada, Kuna: Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Kavemen’s 2-1 victory vs. Crescent Valley, Oregon.

Ledger Downs, Skyview: Laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 7-6 win vs. Caldwell.

Jordan McIntyre, Ridgeuve: Threw 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, struck out eight and drove in one of two runs in a 2-0 win over Columbia.

Dax Olvera, Idaho City: Went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs in a 26-4 win at Garden Valley.