Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Feb. 5 to 11)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Benny Guevara, Notus: Racked up 43 points, eight steals and four assists in a 78-52 win at Idaho City. He also scored 20 points in two quarters in a 70-25 victory at Gem State.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee: Scored 40 points on 12-for-20 shooting in an 83-63 win over Capital on senior night.

Cutter Beus, Melba: Set a program record with 50 points in an 86-39 win over North Star Charter. He averaged 35.5 points, 21 rebounds and five assists in two victories.

Javonte Boles, Ridgevue: Scored a program-record 31 points in a 68-25 rout at Emmett.

Ibrahim Talaso, Capital: Recorded a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds while adding four assists in a 60-53 win over Rocky Mountain in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Russell Gibson, Eagle: Averaged 15 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to wins over Mountain View, Nampa and Borah.

Chase Tibbets, Centennial: Had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 69-44 win over Nampa in the 5A District Three Tournament play-in round.

Layth Bromgard, Horseshoe Bend: Posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-42 victory at Council.

Alex Ko, Timberline: Scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting in a 58-47 win over Boise that clinched the Wolves a bye into the 5A District Three Tournament.

Tyson Hughes, Ambrose: Erupted for 26 points in a 79-40 victory vs. Compass Charter.

