Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Dec. 25 to 31)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Thursday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cody Luce, Victory Charter: In three games at the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament at New Plymouth, Luce averaged 23.0 points per game.

Braden Sherrill, Mountain View: In three games at the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sherrill averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Mason Suboh-Meuret, Bishop Kelly: Led the Knights to a 70-51 victory over Eagle with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field while adding two assists and one steal.

Layth Bromgard, Horseshoe Bend: Averaged 25.3 points, 20.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocked shots in three games at the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament.

Luke Thomas, Liberty Charter: Contributed 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists to help the Patriots defeat Cascade 54-49 in the third-place game of the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament.

Landon Christensen, New Plymouth: Scored a team-high 21 points as the Pilgrims defeated Vale (Ore.) 76-46 in the championship game of the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament.

Reece Elder, Timberline: The Wolves were the co-champions of the Army Bracket at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout after a 54-40 victory over Springville (Utah). Elder led the Wolves with 17 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.