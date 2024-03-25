Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (March 18 to 24)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Melissa Eyer, Skyview: Placed first in four events at the Kuna Invite, winning the 100 (13.25) and long jump (16-2) while running the opening leg on the Hawks’ winning 4x100 (50.76) and 4x200 (1:42.30) relay teams.

Avery Reece, Nampa Christian: Won the long jump at a tri-meet with Cole Valley Christian and Melba with a leap of 14.-4.25. That mark ranks third in the state this season among all classifications. Reece also won the 100 (12.76), 200 (26.19) and 100 hurdles (16.42).

Brooklynn Dayley, Melba: The Weber State signee won four gold medals at a tri-meet with Nampa Christian and Cole Valley Christian. Dayley was first in the 800 (2:27.3), 1,600 (5:58.52), 300 hurdles (49.48) and part of the Mustangs’ winning medley relay team (1:59.67).

Lily Farris, Columbia: Took first in two events at the Kuna Invite, going 81-6 to win the javlin and clearing 4-10 to claim the high jump.

Claire Matthews, Weiser: She completed the distance sweep at the Weiser Invite, running to victory in the 800 (2:32.16), 1,600 (5:49.47) and 3,200 (12:07.06).

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: She earned two golds and two silvers at the Weiser Invite. Papa won the 100 hurdles (15.64) and long jump (15-11.5) and ran legs on the Patriots’ runner-up 4x100 (52.65) and medley (2:01.3) relay teams.

Macie Kern, Cole Valley Christian: Took first in the pole vault at a tri-meet with Melba and Nampa Christian. Kern cleared 9-6, which is tied for the ninth-best mark in the state this season among all classifications.

Ahna Shaffer, Homedale: Ran a personal-best in the 100 in 12.95 to win the event at the Weiser Invite. She added a second-place finish in the 200 (27.31) and ran a leg on the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay (52.31).

Story continues

BOYS TRACK

Cameron Tilzey, Centennial Baptist: Competed in two events at the Diana Thurmond Invitational in Harper, Oregon, placing second in the 3,000 (11:07.10) and third in the 1,600 (4:51.79). He ranks fourth in the 1,600 in the 1A classification this season (4:51.33) and third in the 3,200 (10:46.34).

Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian: Won three events at a tri-meet with Cole Valley Christian and Melba, running to first in the 200 (23.51), 400 (52.17) and runningthe anchor leg on the Trojans’ winning 4x400 relay team (3:38.19).

Raivio Manzer, Melba: He completed the distance sweep at a tri-meet with Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian, winning the 800 (2:03.91), 1,600 (4:41.97) and 3,200 (10:02.30).

Ayden Martinez, Skyview: Posted personal bests in winning both the 100 (10.81) and 200 (21.90) at the Kuna Invite. Both times are tops in the state this season.

Tegon Lords, Nampa: Swept the 110 (15.15) and 300 hurdles (38.89) at the Kuna Invite and ran the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ runner-up 4x100 relay team (45.12).

Kody Biggs, Kuna: Posted season bests on his way to victory in the shot put (48-11.5) and discus (137-01) at the Kuna Invite.

Kawika Schlenker, Liberty Charter: He took first in the 800 (2:01.30) and 1,600 (4:48.79) at the Weiser Invite.

Zeke Van Hofwegen, Fruitland: He showed off the spring in his step with victories in the long jump (20-2.25) and triple jump (42-11) at the Weiser Invite. Both distances were personal bests.

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Ran the third-fastest 1,600 in the state this season among all classifications (4:23.97) with his win in the event at the Lewiston Invitational. Speirs also won the 3,200 (9:36.7).

Camus Book, Caldwell: He won the 1,600 in a personal-best time of 4:41.29 at the Kuna Invite and also added a runner-up finish in the 3,200 with another personal-best of 10:29.11.