Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (March 11 to 17)

GIRLS TRACK

Hannah Pinegar, Rocky Mountain: Won the 100 meter hurdles (15.89) and ran legs on the Grizzlies’ winning 4x200 (1:47.80) and 4x400 relay (4:10.76) teams at the Grizzly Dual. She also owns the top time in the state in the 300 hurdles (47.59).

Hope Zollman, Council: Swept the shot put (30-10) and discus (114-5) at the Fired Up meet at New Plymouth.

Ellie Foy, Middleton: In a dual meet at Nampa High, she placed first in the 100 (13.71), triple jump (31-6), long jump (15-4.5) and ran a leg on the Vikings’ winning 4x100 relay (55.07).

Christine Huckins, Capital: Posted the fastest 200 time in the state this season, winning the event in personal-best 25.27 in a meet against Owyhee. She also won the 100 (12.22) and ran a leg on the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (48.50, No. 1 in state).

Allie Bruce, Boise: Won the 800 in a state-leading time of 2:20.41 at a meet against Mountain View. She also finished first in the 3,200 (11:20.68) at the same meet.

Ruby Ihmels, Timberline: Took first at the Arcadia Distance Challenge in the 1,600 with a state-leading time of 4:55.11. She also won the 3,200 at the meet in 10:47.57.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Dominated the 15-team Fired Up meet at New Plymouth by winning the 100 (12.66), 200 (27.01), 400 (1:04.20) and long (17-2).

Makenzie Baisch, Eagle: In a tri-meet at Kuna, she won the 100 hurdles (16.46), 300 hurdles (50.46) and ran a leg on the Mustangs’ winning 4x200 relay (1:55.02).

Claire Matthews, Weiser: Completed a sweep of the distances events at the Melba Ice-Breaker, winning the 800 (2:33.20), 1,600 (5:53.00) and 3,200 (12:21.00).

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: Set personal-bests in winning the 100 hurdles (16.22) and long jump (15-11) at the Melba Ice-Breaker meet.

BOYS TRACK

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Threw a personal-best 186-11 in the discus. The mark ranks first in the state this season and third in the nation. He also won the shot put in a dual with Timberline with a toss of 54-5.5, which is second-best in the state.

Levi Bennett, Payette: Swept the 100 (11.33) and 200 (23.28) and won the pole vault (11-6) at the Melba Ice-Breaker meet.

Chase Klahr, Parma: Won the shot put (47-10) and discus (146-3) at the Melba Ice-Breaker meet. Both marks lead the 3A classification this season.

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: Posted the top time in the 1A classification this season in winning the 800 (1:57.80) and 1,600 (4:25.57) at a meet an Nampa High. He also ran the anchor leg on the Vipers’ winning 4x400 relay, rallying from third to first.

Jay Monroe, Kuna: Ran the fastest 100 time in the state this season, winning the event in 10.96 at the Grizzly Dual.

Wil Ihmels, Timberline: Took second in the 3,200 (9:14.19) at the Arcadia Distance Challenge. His time leads the state this season and is a personal best. He also finished third in the 1,600 (4:24.11) at the same meet.

Victor Byaundaombe, Capital: Won the triple jump in a dual against Owyhee with a state-best distance of 44-9.

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: At the 15-team Fired Up meet at New Plymouth, Harper won the 100 (11.60), 200 (23,50) and long jump (22-2).

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Swept the 1,600 (4:43.92) and 3,200 (9:38.59) at the 15-team Fired Up meet at New Plymouth.

Cam Davis, Bishop Kelly: Took first in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-11.5) and ran the opening leg on the Knights’ winning 4x100 relay (45.62).