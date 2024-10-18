How do I vote in Utah? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Utah. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, if you aren’t already registered, you’ll need to. Check your registration status here.

How do I do that?

You can register online, mail or email a registration form that you can download here or go in-person to your county clerk’s office.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register online, by mail or at a county clerk’s office is Oct. 25, but you can register at early voting or Election Day locations through Election Day as long as you have two forms of ID.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can look up your polling location here on the State of Utah’s website.

Can I vote by mail?

All active registered voters in Utah automatically receive a mail-in ballot. County clerks are supposed to mail them out between Oct. 15 and Oct. 29.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or hand delivered to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can track the status of your mail-in ballot here and sign up for notifications.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you have a disability that might make it hard for you to get to the polls, you may be eligible to receive a ballot via fax or email. The deadline to apply is Oct. 25.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more