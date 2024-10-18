How do I vote in Vermont? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Vermont. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

If you’re not already registered, you’ll need to if you plan to vote in 2024.

How do I do that?

You can register online, with a paper form that you can mail, email or hand deliver to your town clerk or go in-person to your town or county clerk.

What's the deadline?

There’s no deadline to register to vote in Vermont. The Secretary of State’s website recommends registering by Nov. 1 but you can register as late as Election Day after arriving at the polls.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can look up your polling location here.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, Vermont automatically mails ballots to all active registered voters.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

You can return your ballot to your town clerk’s office on Nov. 4 or to your polling place before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can check on the status of your mail-in ballot here.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you aren’t able to make it in-person to your polling location during early voting or on Election Day, you can use the mail-in ballot that was sent to you as a registered voter.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vermont voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more