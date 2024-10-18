How do I vote in Virginia? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Virginia. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, you'll need to register to vote.

How do I do that?

You can register online or go in-person to your local voter registration office. You can also submit a paper form by mail or hand deliver it to your voter registration office. You can download the form here or pick one up at public libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles offices and state services agencies. Find more information about registering to vote here.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 elections is Oct. 14, but you can still register through Election Day to vote a provisional ballot.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can look up your polling place here.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, you can apply to vote absentee online or fill out this form and submit it by mail, email or fax. Your voter registration office must receive your application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. Find more details about absentee voting here.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

You’ll need to submit your ballot to your local general registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day or have it postmarked by Election Day, as long as it arrives within three days afterwards.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can keep track of the status of your absentee ballot through this online portal.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you think you may have trouble getting to your polling place during early voting or on Election Day, you can apply for an absentee ballot. You may also qualify to vote curbside from your car outside the polling place if you have mobility issues.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia voting guide: Polling sites, vote-by-mail deadline, more