How do I vote in Washington? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in Washington. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, to vote in Washington you’ll need to register. Check on your voter registration status here.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote online if you have a Washington driver’s license. Otherwise, you can print out a voter registration form to submit by mail or hand deliver to your county elections office, request to receive a form in the mail through this portal or go in-person to your county elections office.

What's the deadline?

Online and by-mail applications must be received by Oct. 28, but you can register in-person through Election Day.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can look up your polling location and ballot drop boxes near you on this page.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, Washington automatically sends out mail ballots to all registered voters.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Your ballot needs to be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

You can track the status of your mail ballot here.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you foresee not being able to make it to the polls during early voting or on Election Day, you can vote with a mail ballot that will automatically be sent to you.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

