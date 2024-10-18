How do I vote in West Virginia? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in West Virginia. To see guides for other states, click here.

Do I need to register to vote?

Yes, you’ll need to register to vote in the 2024 elections if you haven’t already. You can check your voter registration status here.

How do I do that?

You can register to vote online, fill out a form online or on paper and submit it by mail or go in-person to your county clerk’s office.

What's the deadline?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 general elections is Oct. 15.

Where do I find out where my polling site is?

You can look up your polling location here.

Can I vote by mail?

If you meet certain criteria including illness or injury, advanced age or physical disability, time conflicts due to education or employment or being out of town, you may qualify to vote absentee. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. Find the application form and a complete list of qualifying circumstances here.

What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

Absentee ballots must be hand delivered to your county clerk by the day before Election Day or postmarked by Election Day.

Is there a way I can track my ballot?

Yes, you can track your absentee ballot through this portal.

What if I need help getting to the polling site?

If you have a condition or disability that might make it hard for you to make it to your polling location, you may be eligible to vote absentee. You can also request to change your voting location and vote curbside from your car. Find more details here.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here.

