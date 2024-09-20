Voter Fast Facts: Poll workers needed
10News anchor Melissa Mecija explains that poll workers are in demand ahead of election day.
Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
They pointed out the cracks in the former president's claim.
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming mad with state GOP lawmakers who he says aren’t doing enough to stop a ballot measure—supported by former president Donald Trump—that would legalize marijuana in the state, according to a report in Politico.State Republicans have kept mum on the issue, but the news outlet noted DeSantis recently started lashing out against his colleagues who, unlike him he says, aren’t fighting to stop possible legalization.“You say you’re all about these issues, and then when
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
They have a record of telling the truth on Fox News.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
The former president often claims his crowd sizes are huge – even wildly asserting he drew in a bigger crowd than Martin Luther King Jr during the March on Washington – but this time, he appeared to go even further by claiming there was one at all
Breaking news: Women don't like being called dumb.
House Speaker Mike Johnson believes President Donald Trump understands that House Republicans do not have the votes to pass the SAVE Act, following a private meeting between the two men on Thursday night.
Trump and his allies are crying “election interference” over the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates
A data scientist who correctly predicted elections in 2020 and 2021 is back to throw his analytical hat in the ring — and he's betting that Kamala Harris is going to win big. As Fortune reports, Northwestern University's Thomas Miller shocked pundits and pollsters when
North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed on Thursday to remain in the race despite a CNN report that he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board, saying he won’t be forced out by “salacious tabloid lies.” Robinson, the sitting lieutenant governor who decisively won his GOP gubernatorial primary in March, has been trailing in several recent polls to Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current attorney general.
Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured political aide has a new gig in Washington—advising the Democratic nominee for president. Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, said Thursday he’s now “working alongside” Kamala Harris’ campaign. The advisory role isn’t within the campaign itself, he said during a panel at a crypto conference. Instead, he says the veep’s team has called on him to help develop her policies on digital asset
Sarah Longwell, founder of Republican Voters Against Trump, spelled out how the former president’s 2024 run differs from his previous attempts, not in a good way.
Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz landed a two-in-one dig at Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, simultaneously mocking Donald Trump’s much-criticized debate answer about health care and the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Holding up Rep. James Comer’s 300-page report, the Democratic congressman turned to the committee chairman and in jest asked him about when the American people should expect to see an impeachment vote.“When are we going to sch
Former President Donald Trump is littering his public remarks with fictional stories.