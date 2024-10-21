Voter harvesting video was staged, former Tarrant County judge candidate says

A video shared during the 2022 race for Tarrant County Judge — in which a man appears to admit to committing voter fraud — was staged, according to the Democrat in that contest Deborah Peoples.

In September 2022, former Tarrant County Republican Chairman Rick Barnes shared a video in which a man experiencing homelessness told a Fort Worth police officer that he had been paid by Peoples to harvest ballots for the 2020 election.

In the video, the man told the officer that he was fooling people into signing filled-out ballots by making them think they were just confirming information. The video was posted on Gateway Pundit, a website with more false than true claims, according to Poynter’s Politifact.

Peoples was county Democratic chair in 2020. In 2022, she ran against County Judge Tim O’Hare for that seat. Barnes is running for county tax assessor-collector.

Speaking at a press conference outside Fort Worth’s New City Hall on Monday, Oct. 21, Peoples said she had submitted to the police department’s Internal Affairs Office a video of the man saying he had actually been paid by the police officer who recorded the body cam footage to say what he said in 2020.

The video proves that those who shared the video participated in “election interference,” “voter suppression” and “potential collusion” between the police and Republican election officials, Peoples said.

“What I am most sad about is the coercion of an unhoused individual, a very vulnerable person in society,” she said.

Peoples declined to show the video, citing the investigation by the police department’s Internal Affairs Office.

The police department did not immediately return an email seeking comment and confirmation of an investigation into the video.

O’Hare and Barnes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The man, identified by Peoples as Charles Jackson, went off the radar for a couple years after the video surfaced in 2022, Peoples said. Her campaign had unsuccessfully attempted to find him after its release. Still homeless, he recently contacted her longtime friend Stuart Clegg seeking work, and the two ended up talking about the 2020 video.

“When he called, I said, ‘Hey, what was the deal with this? Why were you doing this?’ And then he said he didn’t want to [say what he said in 2020], he was sorry about it, but the police officer made him,” Clegg said. “‘Made him dance,’ is what he said.”

Also present at the conference were lawyers Steve Maxwell and Art Brender, who said they were expelled from a press conference at the Republican Party headquarters in 2022 at which Barnes admitted the video was unsubstantiated, but shared it anyway.

The video shared by Barnes was a “complete violation of our Constitution,” Brender said. “We have free and fair elections, and they’ve tried to do everything they can to get people … to not believe in the system.”

The video “resulted in multiple death threats being directed at me and my campaign workers,” Peoples said.

“It was scary for her,” Clegg said. “People were calling saying they were going to come kill her and her family and they and all sorts of stuff.”

The allegation that Jackson was harvesting votes for Democrats in Tarrant County mirrors what happened at the national level with former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Peoples said.

“When we put lies out and we campaign on lies, we are no better than what is happening nationally with their Republican candidate,” she said.

Brender likened the release of the video in 2022 to the debunked film “2,000 Mules,” which helped spread the false claim of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Embraced by Trump, the film has been debunked by law enforcement and multiple media outlets, and the media company that produced it has even issued an apology to a Georgia voter featured in it who sued the company after he received death threats as a result of its claims.

“It was all fake,” Brender said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office declined to investigate the video Barnes shared in 2022, citing Sheriff Bill Waybourn’s endorsement of O’Hare.

The office formed the Election Integrity Unit in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office in February 2023.

“The more it comes under scrutiny, the less it’s an election integrity unit, and the more it’s an election propaganda unit that should concern every single one of us,” Peoples said.

The Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peoples lost bids for Fort Worth mayor in 2019 and 2021, losing runoffs to Betsy Price and Mattie Parker.

“When you put lies out in the universe, but you offer no proof, then that’s all it is — it’s a lie aimed at frightening people and subverting the election,” Peoples said. She chose to make her announcement on the first day of early voting “for people to understand that lies are being told, that people are trying to keep them away from the ballot box.”

She urged Tarrant County voters “to continue to believe in the system, that the system is good, and … to go and vote.”