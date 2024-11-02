Voters take advantage of last weekend of early voting in Kansas, Missouri

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even more to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris come Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques