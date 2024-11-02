Voters take advantage of last weekend of early voting in Kansas, Missouri
With just days left before Election Day, voters across Kansas and Missouri flocked to polling sites for the final weekend of early voting.
Miller's numbers show a jaw-dropping swing to Harris that would have seemed unimaginable two weeks ago.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietician used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote but you do need to have registered. Cavuto quoted her ‘Dark MAGA’ X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
SELMA, North Carolina—Donald Trump and JD Vance are spending their final days before the election playing defense in trying to secure North Carolina, a state Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump and Kamala Harris are both flying in for major rallies on Saturday night, as poll watchers elevate it to the number two “tipping point” state in the country after Pennsylvania. Vance played to a thin crowd here on Friday in a field off Interstate 95. His wife, Usha Vance—an accomplished D.C. lawyer and form
Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi
Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even more to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris come Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques
Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden, allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. H
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
Viewers were stunned at the former president’s apparent gesture during his Milwaukee rally in Wisconsin
Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion
"Trump's rhetoric about Latinos is darker than a 12-hour chocolate mole. But does that matter to these voters?"
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
The former speaker raged on Fox News over a commercial narrated by the Oscar-winning star.
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt’s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead, Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Harry Enten picked apart a historical polling detail that could indicate a defeat for GOP candidate Donald Trump.
Last month, Donald Trump said America has two enemies—“the outside enemy” and “the enemy from within.” The latter, he asserted, is the “more dangerous” of the two, continuing ominously that the threat could be neutralized, if he were president, by the US military. That remark hardly exists in isolation. The former president’s often-inflammatory rhetoric has taken an increasingly violent turn in the run-up to his face-off against Kamala Harris. Critics have, more loudly and consistently than ever
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis