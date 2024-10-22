Voters complain about election-related text messages
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
Here are the facts about a video in which the vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.
It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Monday that Vice President Harris’s campaign rejected a live interview on the social platform X with billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform. Cuban, who has been campaigning for the vice president, said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he told the Harris campaign he could try to…
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
Masculinity is under attack, but not by Kamala Harris. The threat comes from the candidate wearing more makeup.
Trump talking about "whether or not he'll overturn the popular vote" in a McDonald's apron finally broke "The Daily Show" host The post Jon Stewart Tries to Make Sense of the ‘Fever Dream’ Part of the Election: ‘Did We All Die During COVID?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris for President: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.