Voters will decide on State Question 833
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
A Republican Trump voter stunned Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when he told the conservative morning chat show that he believes Kamala Harris is going to win North Carolina in the presidential election. The show sent the co-host of its weekend edition, Will Cain, out to a diner in Concord, North Carolina that was packed with MAGA diehards optimistic about the prospects of former president Donald Trump. When Cain asked everyone present to raise their hand if they thought the Republican nominee wa
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
Donald Trump also took aim at TV legend Oprah Winfrey, who has campaigned for the Republican's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” former RNC Chair Michael Steele hit back at Donald Trump's running mate.
The newspaper condensed its case against the former president into 110 withering words.
The podcaster issued the statement following the release of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk.
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.
Critics of Donald Trump's running mate said it's "literally" all the former president does.
The late night host asked viewers to imagine the world with one key difference.
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
The Republican presidential nominee jokes about his ‘grab them’ comments hours before polls close
A poorly managed scandal response could once again prevent the GOP from ousting the ‘most vulnerable’ Democrat of 2024. John Bowden reports after a warning that ‘the meltdown is about to begin’ among Trump campaigners nationally
One of Donald Trump’s most rabid online supporters put out a quasi-hysterical plea for voters to head to the polls Tuesday afternoon over concerns turnout may be set to “flatline.” “Turnout is mixed and not where we want it to be. We need more people to vote,” Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action and a stalwart younger voice of the Republican Party, posted to X. “Text everyone you know. Make more noise. We need more,” he added.