Voters to decide whether Arapahoe County can lift the TABOR cap on collecting property tax

Reuters

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as hopes the U.S. economy could avoid recession bolstered sentiment and ahead of domestic inflation data that could guide expectations for Bank of Canada rate cuts. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3640 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.31 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since July 15 at 1.3636. "The Canadian dollar, which increasingly functions as a proxy for global risk appetite, is gaining as investors pile into 'soft landing' bets and could continue to do so if tomorrow's domestic inflation data leaves monetary policy expectations broadly unchanged," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.