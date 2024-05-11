Voters don’t care, but Sunak’s much-mocked plan is at least partly working

As the Prime Minister is discovering, a better economy is no guarantee of an improved poll rating - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

After last year’s technical recession, the UK economy is on the up once more.

Along with Canada, first-quarter growth looks to have been the strongest in the G7, as measured both against the final quarter of last year and on an annualised basis.

Over the year as a whole, it is a different story, with the US still a long way ahead. All the same, it’s definitely progress, and augurs well for the remainder of the year. There has even been some increase in income per capita, which if sustained, would presage a return to improved living standards.

Whether it will do Rishi Sunak’s beleaguered government much good come the election is another matter – on current polling, you wouldn’t bet on it. A better economy, it would seem, is no guarantee of an improved poll rating.

Yet the wider point about the latest data is quite how resilient the UK economy is proving in the face of much higher interest rates.

It’s not just the monetary squeeze that aggregate demand has to contend with. In overall terms, fiscal policy is also contractionary, creating a double headwind against which the economy seems to be faring surprisingly well.

The saving of £900 a year on average from cuts to National Insurance is more than countered by the fiscal drag of the freeze in income tax thresholds, increases in other forms of taxation and the expiry of energy bill support schemes.

In all, the ongoing fiscal contraction as the Government seeks to return to balanced budgets subtracts up to half a percentage point from growth a year, making the current bounce seem even more remarkable.

How did this turnaround come about, and is it for real?

Rewind little more than a year and a half to November 2022, and the Bank of England was warning of the longest recession since records began. The Bank’s central forecast was of a “very challenging” two-year slump with unemployment nearly doubling by 2025.

This was in the immediate aftermath of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget debacle, when energy prices were still very high and it was widely feared that the economic impact of Putin’s war in Ukraine would be deep and prolonged.

Perceptions were conditioned by this cocktail of negatives. In the end, none of them turned out to be true. The fiasco of the mini-Budget no doubt inflicted sizeable electoral damage on the Tories, but in economic terms its lasting impact was negligible.

Energy prices, moreover, very rapidly subsided, while Europe quickly found ways of getting by without Putin’s oil and gas.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is in the relatively benign impact of tight monetary policy.

If we go back to the start of the inflationary surge, hardly anyone would have believed that you could have a credit squeeze as fast or large as the one experienced without a particularly nasty recession.

Few would have thought, moreover, that inflation could be tamed without a steep rise in unemployment and consequent reduction in aggregate demand.

Today’s “soft landing” was in nobody’s playbook. As I have remarked before, it’s little short of miraculous. In any case, it has triggered a lively debate over what constitutes the appropriate natural, or neutral, rate of interest – “R-star” in the jargon.

R-star is the rate at which monetary policy is judged to be neither contractionary nor expansionary. Nobody knows for sure what it is, of course. The Bank of England would be largely out of a job if we did.

Yet the absence of a deep recession in the face of a 5.25pc Bank Rate would suggest that it is quite a bit higher than once assumed, and certainly significantly more than the very low interest rates that presided before the energy price shock.

This has come as a surprise to much of the economics profession, and many still refuse to accept it. Time will tell, I guess, but it seems perfectly logical to most of us. Yes, inflation is coming down rapidly, but for a host of different reasons, times are plainly more inflationary than they were, requiring a higher interest rate than previously to ensure price stability.

For already stretched mortgage holders, this will be unwelcome news. A majority of UK mortgages are on fixed two to five-year terms, with nearly a million of them coming up for renewal during the remainder of this year.

If they were counting on the Bank of England to restore near-zero interest rates, they should think again. Yes, rates will be falling again shortly, but if the reasoning behind a higher neutral rate of interest is correct, they won’t be returning to former lows for a long time, and possibly never again in our lifetimes.

According to market expectations, Bank Rate will still be at nearly 4pc three years hence.

The aberration was the post-financial crisis period of ultra-low rates, not today’s higher rates, which merely return us to the world as it used to be before the banking system went belly-up.

The squeeze on those forced to remortgage over the months ahead at more expensive rates will of course be a powerful drag on future demand.

Even so, it probably won’t in itself be of sufficient magnitude to derail the current recovery. As long as people are confident about employment, they are likely to carry on spending.

“It’s a recession when your neighbour loses his job”, Harry Truman reportedly said. “It’s a depression when you lose yours”.

On that yardstick, we are nowhere near a recession, and a million miles from a depression. Job vacancies are falling, but we are still at something close to full employment – anyone who wants a job can still have one.

Despite a few wobbles here and there, higher interest rates have also left financial markets remarkably free of systemic crisis.

This relatively benevolent state of affairs is not confined to Britain. To a greater or lesser extent, it is shared by all advanced economies.

The obvious danger comes from the US, which more so today than ever sets the economic weather for the rest of us.

Some of the optimism that has crept into the outlook for the US economy has rubbed off on Europe and the UK.

Robust US growth is not just because America has its foot pressed flat down on the fiscal accelerator. It is also because hopes are high that artificial intelligence will deliver another productivity revolution at least comparable to the IT revolution of the 1990s. The feeling is proving infectious; animal spirits are rising more or less everywhere.

In itself, this may be an early warning sign of more difficult times to come. Animal spirits can quickly give way to a “run for the hills” mentality.

Nor can the US keep running 8pc plus fiscal deficits for ever. When these stop, then so too will the current rush of economic growth.

For now, however, at least some part of Sunak’s much-mocked plan does indeed seem to be working, even if it remains entirely absent from the polls.