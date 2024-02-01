Advertisement

Voters guide to the 2024 California primary election

Los Angeles Times staff
stars and stripes ballot box with a California-shaped ballot tucked in the slot
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

California's primary election takes place on March 5. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

L.A. city elections

L.A. Unified school board

L.A. County elections

California legislative elections

U.S. House and Senate elections

How to vote

