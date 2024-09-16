Voters head to the polls for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg

OTTAWA — Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament today, and political parties are closely watching the results.

Winnipeg's Elmwood — Transcona seat has been vacant since the NDP's Daniel Blaikie left federal politics.

The New Democrats are hoping to hold onto the riding and polls suggest the Conservatives are in the running.

The Montreal seat of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun opened up when former justice minister David Lametti left politics.

Polls suggest the race is tight between the Liberal candidate and the Bloc Québécois, but the NDP is also hopeful it can win.

Elections Canada warned on social media Monday evening that the results in the Montreal riding could take longer than usual to be counted because of the record number of candidates.

There are 91 names on the ballot, making it the physically longest in the history of federal elections. Most are affiliated with a group protesting Canada’s first-past-the-post voting system.

"Results will be available tonight or early tomorrow. Thank you for your patience," Elections Canada said on X Monday.

The Conservatives took over a Liberal stronghold seat in another byelection in Toronto earlier this summer. The loss that sent shock waves through the governing party and intensified calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press