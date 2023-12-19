Voters in Wellingborough trigger byelection after suspension of Peter Bone

Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour will get a chance to win back Wellingborough after voters there chose to trigger a byelection after the suspension of their MP, Peter Bone.

The recall petition was opened when the former minister was suspended from parliament for six weeks after a watchdog found he had bullied a staff member and exposed his genitals near their face.

The Conservatives are defending an 18,540 majority in the Northamptonshire constituency, which has swung between both main parties.

The Liberal Democrats have historically received a very low share of the vote in Wellingborough and party sources have indicated they would not seriously contest the seat at a byelection.

It means that Labour have a chance to build on a string of byelection successes – which included victories in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire – with the symbolic capture of a seat it won in 1997 by only 200 votes, one of its surprise victories in that year.

Gen Kitchen, a charity fundraiser who grew up in Northamptonshire, has been selected to fight the seat for Labour and has been canvassing with party frontbenchers.

Bone, who was stripped of the Conservative whip and has been sitting as an independent, has denied the allegations against him and previously vowed to fight on as an MP. The politician, who has held the seat since 2005, would be allowed to stand as a candidate.

Parliament’s behaviour watchdog, the independent expert panel, upheld in October an earlier investigation that found he broke the MPs’ code of conduct on four counts of bullying and one of sexual misconduct. The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to a staff member in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip.

The byelection was triggered after 13.2% of the electorate

backed a petition to recall Bone, meeting the threshold of 10% of the 79,046 eligible voters.

There has been speculation that a byelection would most likely take place in February 2024 – adding an extra layer of complexity to any new year reset planned by the prime minister to get his party on a better footing before the general election.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos UK, has said previously that there would need to be a swing of at least 18 points for Labour to take the seat from the Tories.