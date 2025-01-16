Voting begins in Vanuatu's snap election a month after destructive earthquake
Voting begins in Vanuatu's snap election a month after destructive earthquake
Voting begins in Vanuatu's snap election a month after destructive earthquake
Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State
Pam Bondi fell silent, refusing to answer, when a senator pressed her on whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. The confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general was dominated by questions about Bondi’s independence from the president-elect. But perhaps none of her responses was more telling than one she offered to Marie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii. “I want to ask you a factual question,” Hirono began. “Who won the 2020 presidential election?”
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
Intense jockeying in GOP circles to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who’s coasting toward Senate confirmation to become secretary of State, has Republicans fearing Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential pick could jeopardize the path for President-elect Trump’s agenda. House Speaker Mike Johnson is working with a razor-thin margin, with some cautioning that tapping another House member could create a rockier landscape and potentially temporarily put the majority at risk. Trump has already poached a numbe
The Fox News host drew the most inappropriate parallel to the vice president as Trump's inauguration neared.
Trump's attorney general nominee suggested the 2020 election result was tainted by fraud.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to win in a landslide when a federal election is called. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)With five of the six Liberals MPs in Newfoundland and Labrador not running in the next federal election and the Conservatives looking at a possible landslide victory, a poll analyst believes many seats in the province will flip from red to blue.Éric Grenier, a poll analyst with The Writ who is also running the CBC's Poll Tracker for the federal campaign, said he
The Leaders' Debates Commission has released rules for the English- and French-language leaders' debates that are to be held during the next federal election campaign.The commission — a government agency created in 2018 to organize federal leaders' debates — said that a leader of a registered political party can only participate if they meet at least two of three criteria.The first requirement is that the leader has to be represented in the House of Commons by an MP who was elected under the par
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
A national Muslim advocacy organization says it's "deeply alarmed" a candidate to lead Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party shared a Facebook entry that declared his Muslim rival must be prevented from winning the race.The National Council of Canadian Muslims has asked PC leadership candidate Wally Daudrich to apologize after his campaign shared a Facebook post that ended with the statement "We must stop Muslim Obby Khan from becoming Conservative leader." Daudrich, who owns a hotel and eco
President-elect Trump hammered Special Counsel Jack Smith following the prosecutor’s public release of his final report in the 2020 election subversion case, calling him a “lamebrain prosecutor.” “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information…
Ex-Trump adviser previous vowed to have world’s richest man kicked out of Trump’s orbit by Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed resolutions on Tuesday enshrining rights to abortion, voting and marriage equality in a critical step for Democrats hoping to amend the state's constitution next year.
Former central banker Mark Carney all but said he is running to be Canada’s next prime minister during an appearance on Jon Stewart's ‘The Daily Show’ on Monday night. This follows Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement on Jan. 6 after facing an increasing loss of support both within his Liberal Party and across the country. “You are running as an outsider,” Stewart told Carney.
Several GOP Senate incumbents are already staring down the threat of primary challenges next year as friction builds between the MAGA and establishment wings. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who plans to run for reelection in 2026, is facing a possible primary challenger in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a longtime ally of President-elect Trump. Meanwhile,…
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner suspect their former treasurer misappropriated funds from their political committees
Bangladesh's interim government should hold general elections by August in the "greater interest of the country," the party of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia said on Tuesday, citing growing political and economic instability. The interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has ruled the South Asian nation since August, when mass protests forced its then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighbouring India. Yunus has said elections might be possible by the end of 2025, but only following electoral reforms.
“The admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” Jack Smith’s team wrote in the 130-page report
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests most Canadians are concerned about the federal government's ability to handle Canada-U.S. relations while the Liberals choose their next leader — and that many Liberal supporters would prefer former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to be that leader.
Republicans rubbish special counsel’s findings on president-elect’s attempt to overthrow democracy as ‘not a big deal’, labelling it instead ‘a one-sided, prosecutor’s version of reality’