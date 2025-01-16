Voting begins in Vanuatu's snap election a month after destructive earthquake

CBC

The Leaders' Debates Commission has released rules for the English- and French-language leaders' debates that are to be held during the next federal election campaign.The commission — a government agency created in 2018 to organize federal leaders' debates — said that a leader of a registered political party can only participate if they meet at least two of three criteria.The first requirement is that the leader has to be represented in the House of Commons by an MP who was elected under the par