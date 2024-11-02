Voting Ends For Tory Members Choosing Next Party Leader Original Video M261374
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The GOP nominee toyed with attacking those backstage just one day after his violent Liz Cheney fantasy.
The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.
The former president shared footage of his unsuspecting Democratic rival and received a damning reminder.
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
"It's not as good of a conversation-starter as you think it is."
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
Narrator: It was not an iconic or epic moment.
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
Donald Trump supporters participating in a Halloween parade in Pennsylvania mounted a rifle to the roof of a golf cart and had a woman dressed as Kamala Harris following behind in chains. Parade goers said they were shocked by the float, which managed to evoke several horrifying scenarios at once: political violence, slavery, and mob rule. The parade is a 70-year tradition in Mount Pleasant, a small borough about 45 miles from Pittsburgh. The local volunteer fire department, which organizes the
John Berman checked the Florida Republican for not addressing Trump's remarks that he'd protect women "whether the women like it or not."
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt’s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead, Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
The ex-president went on a full defense of Israel's ongoing slaughter in Gaza, while campaigning for Harris in the Arab-heavy swing state.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.
The talk show cohost and staunch anti-Trump commentator explained why she'd dismiss Trump's legal infractions if she were elected to office.