Voting Tech Company Suing Fox News Seeks to Expose Murdoch Succession Drama

The Murdoch family succession spectacle may soon be revealed after Smartmatic, a voting machine company engaged in a legal case with Fox News, is looking to get evidence from the secret court documents.

Smartmatic went to Nevada’s probate court asking the commissioner for some of the documents in the secretive succession struggle, according to CNN.

The company wants to see sealed documents of the family feud, possibly in the hope that it could strengthen the defamation case against Fox, a source told the outlet. Documents that could be revealed include deposition transcripts and trial testimony from Murdoch and other family members.

The defamation lawsuit kicked off after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, where current president-elect Donald J. Trump lost. On-air, the channel broadcasted false accusations against Smartmatic, claiming that the results were influenced in the Democrat’s favor. The company is now suing Fox News alongside Fox Corporation, with Fox denying defamation claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Reno court has seen a different side the media empire. The Murdoch family has secretly battled out who will lead the massive company after 93-year-old Murdoch ends his reign.

Earlier this month, Murdoch failed at amending his trust to say that the corporation will go to eldest son Lachlan. His reasoning was that Lachlan would protect the conservative values—as well as profits. His three other children, James, Elisabeth and Prudence, released a statement saying that they “welcomed” the decision in early December and hoped that the family “can move beyond this litigation to focus on strengthening and rebuilding relationships among all family members.”