Voting under way in first Sri Lanka election since economic collapse

Sri Lanka began voting in its first presidential election Saturday since the country's economic collapse, with the unpopular IMF austerity plan at the forefront of voters' minds. President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces stiff competition as his belt-tightening measures, while stabilizing the economy, have left millions struggling, sparking support for opposition candidates promising political change.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka began voting for its next president Saturday in an effective referendum on an unpopular International Monetary Fund austerity plan enacted after the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is fighting an uphill battle for a fresh mandate to continue belt-tightening measures that have stabilised the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

His two years in office restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country.

"We must continue with reforms to end bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said at his final rally in Colombo this week.

"Decide if you want to go back to the period of terror, or progress."

"But the country is not out of the woods yet."



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Economy high on voters' mind ahead of Sri Lanka presidential election

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe: 'We have no military agreements with China'

Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp