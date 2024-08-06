VP Harris is postponing NC stop with running mate due to weather concerns

Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be-announced running mate are postponing their trip to Raleigh Thursday due to Tropical Storm Debby, a campaign official told McClatchy.

Harris is expected to announce her vice presidential pick Tuesday morning. Many believe she’s narrowed the field, which once included N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Harris was expected to launch Tuesday a five-day tour to battleground states across the country with her selection for vice president. The trip was scheduled to take the pair to Philadelphia, Detroit, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Raleigh, Savannah, Georgia, Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas.

But Tropical Storm Debby is supposed to approach North Carolina by Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Harris also canceled her campaign event in Savannah that was scheduled for Friday.

The Harris campaign did not say when Harris might reschedule a visit.

Meanwhile, the Republican nominee for vice president, Sen. JD Vance, is also expected to appear in Raleigh and Oaksboro on Thursday morning. Former President Donald Trump’s running mate has scheduled events to speak to media in some of the same cities as Harris.

Thursday’s event would have marked Harris’ 8th to North Carolina this year.

Democrats have been heavily focused on the state this election cycle in an attempt to win the presidential election. In 2020, President Joe Biden lost the election to former President Donald Trump by just 1.3%, Trump’s lowest margin of victory in any state and Democrats are hoping to change that this year.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.