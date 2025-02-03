VP JD Vance speaks on tariffs during visit to Ohio

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The framed photos hang on the wall at the far end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, above the sofa in a space used as a lounge area. The picture on the left is of Saquon Barkley, an action shot from a game against the Commanders. Under the frame, there’s a strip of masking tape inscribed with “THE CHOSEN ONE.” On the right, another Barkley snapshot from a game against the Rams, and under it the tape reads, “OUR SAVIOR.”