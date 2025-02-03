VP JD Vance speaks on tariffs during visit to Ohio
Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. In a statement
It is Kelce's second fine of the NFL season.
Ben Johnson earned a significant contract with the Bears as a first-time head coach.
NFL stadiums are meant to enhance fan experience, but some are much better at it than others. Here are the five best and worst NFL stadiums per Yelp.
The Kansas City Chiefs might make history this weekend, but ticket prices aren’t reflecting that.
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback. They have the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- a draft with two clear cut quar
Myles Garrett has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland, as the former NFL Defensive Player of Year has requested a trade from the Browns.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday the team name is not changing.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With Olympic flag football three years away, this much is becoming clear: the U.S. team should want a former LSU receiver on its roster.
Eric Aaberg chats identity secrecy, pay, celebrity interactions and more in a PEOPLE Exclusive interview about his time as the mascot for the Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have an intriguing choice at No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft: they could take a quarterback to take over for Will Levis, or they could take the best player available and wait for a QB later (or next year?). In the latest mock draft from our…
Head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl with an opportunity to complete a three-peat.
When is the 2025 Super Bowl? Here's what to know about the scheduled kickoff for Chiefs vs. Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The framed photos hang on the wall at the far end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, above the sofa in a space used as a lounge area. The picture on the left is of Saquon Barkley, an action shot from a game against the Commanders. Under the frame, there’s a strip of masking tape inscribed with “THE CHOSEN ONE.” On the right, another Barkley snapshot from a game against the Rams, and under it the tape reads, “OUR SAVIOR.”
Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.
Myles Garrett wants out of from the Cleveland Browns, and who can blame him? Since making him the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the pass-rusher has given everything to the franchise -- he's been All Pro four times and won a Defensive Play
When is college football's National Signing Day? Here's what you need to know, including a look at the top 2025 recruiting classes heading into it:
We spoke with John Dillon of Chiefs Wire to give us a rundown on what we can expect from new Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.
Who are the 59 greatest players in Super Bowl history? USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis selects them, including a pair of current Chiefs and Eagles.
However, the technology would not involve a chip in the football, which many media and fans have called for in recent years.