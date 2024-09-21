VP Kamala Harris Agrees to Second Debate Against Donald Trump on CNN

Emell Derra Adolphus
Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted CNN’s invitation for a second debate against GOP nominee Donald Trump hosted by the network, her campaign staffers announced Saturday.

According to CNN, a second square off between the two presidential candidates is planned for Oct. 23, two weeks before Americans head to the polls to cast their votes. However, so far only Harris has signed on for another debate.

After accepting the invitation, Harris said Trump should have no problem agreeing to the terms.

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23,” said Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon in a statement.

She added, “Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June.”

The debate O’Malley Dillon is referring to is Trump’s June 27 debate against Joe Biden. Biden’s lackluster performance in the debate drew calls for him to bow out of the presidential race by top Democrats.

However, Trump’s performance in his first debate with Harris on Sept. 10 drew similar criticisms over his performance and calls for him to focus on policy over put-downs.

When Fox News suggested that he did not win the debate against Harris, Trump responded that he actually preferred the “losers” at CNN over Fox.

The Trump campaign did not return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

