“VPR”: Ariana Questions If She'll Ever Be 'Fully Healed' After Scandoval as Her Ex Accuses Her of 'Textbook Manipulation'

Stephanie Wenger
·4 min read

Despite not knowing if she will ever get over Scandoval, Ariana Madix said she doesn’t "want to put her life on hold”

<p>River Callaway/Variety via Getty (2)</p> From left: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

River Callaway/Variety via Getty (2)

From left: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix knows that she may never be “fully healed” from Scandoval.

On the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Tuesday, May 14, the Dancing with the Stars alum, 38, admitted that she questions if you will ever be able to fully move on from ex Tom Sandoval’s headline-making affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

“It's going to be a very long time before I'm going to be able to be fully processed through all those things,” she shared. “And I don't want to put my life on hold for you know, some day that I may or may not consider myself quote unquote, fully healed, which I don't know when that will come.”

<p>Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty </p> Ariana Madix

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty

Ariana Madix

“Well, it’s not a destination, it’s a journey,” her costar Katie Maloney added.

The conversation also turned to Sandoval’s mental health struggles and his decision to “weaponize” Ariana’s private conversation that he and Ariana shared. (As fans may recall, Sandoval said Ariana had “threatened to f---ing kill herself” when he tried to break up with her.)

When host Andy Cohen asked how he was doing after admitting earlier in the season that he had suicidal thoughts, Sandoval, 41, responded, “I have my ups and downs. Anything I say or do is very, very heavily scrutinized. You know? And I'm not perfect and I'm not the smartest dude. But yeah, it can be very, very difficult at times.”

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> om Sandoval attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

om Sandoval attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Watch What Happens Live host then noted Ariana seemed “stealth” about her ex’s mental struggles following the scandal, as she explained, “Well, I was not someone who was coming after him so what he was going through was not something that I was creating.”

She continued: “But at the same time, do you remember very quickly after our last reunion, him weaponizing — as I've talked about on this show — suicidal ideation is something that I've dealt with, anxiety and depression are things I deal with on a daily basis, I just didn’t want to be a part of those conversations.”

However, Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner had a different recollection of the events of the reunion.

<p>Amanda Edwards/Getty</p> Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“I'm curious as to how I weaponized your suicidal thoughts…I brought it up, because I felt that it was used against me in a very textbook manipulation tactic,” he said of Ariana threatening suicide. “And I hate to say that but when you're in a relationship that is not going well. and then you're talking about how you want out.”

Lisa Vanderpump noted the situations were “very different” because Ariana’s admission to him came during “an intimate conversation between the two of them.” However, when he shared his own mental health journey with Vanderpump, 63, on camera, he was “putting it out there, yourself, out of your own volition.”

“There’s two things happening here. She confided in you [and] you put it out on camera,” Lala Kent added and Sandoval clarified, “Because I didn’t believe it. That’s why.”

Scheana Shay then told Sandoval there was a different way to handle the situation, explaining, “You’re saying you wanted to call bulls---. If you would have broken up with her, if she wanted to leave the show, move to New York, that's on her if that's what she needed for her mental health. So if you wanted to call bulls---, you should have walked out the f---ing door.”

When Sandoval attempted to add his two cents, Scheana, 39, was quick to shut him down, saying, “There’s no but, Tom, that sentence was over.”

Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion continues next Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

