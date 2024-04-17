“VPR”: Sandoval Begins 'Spiraling' Upon Realizing Rachel 'Wasn't in Love' with Him and Their Romance Was a 'F--- Fest'

As James Kennedy questioned if Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss were ever in love or purely in a physical relationship, Sandoval insisted they “talked” for hours and sex was only a small part of their connection

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic From left: Tom Sandoval at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 Premiere; Rachel Leviss arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023

Tom Sandoval is reeling after learning his ex Rachel "Raquel" Leviss may have never really loved him.

On the April 16 episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 41, was upset when Rachel went on her podcast and stated she “wasn’t in love” with him during their months-long affair, which ended his relationship with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

However, he argued that he “made changes” to himself in hopes the relationship would work.

Sandoval admitted to friend Tom Schwartz that he hoped “one day that she would see the work that I'd done myself and would appreciate it.” He broke down and added, “I don't understand how she said I was anything but somebody who just loved and cared about her, like I'll do anything for her.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Tom Sandoval attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“I wasn't fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips and now I have,” he shared in a confessional. "To go through all that and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for?”

Schwartz, 41, then delivered the hard truth to his pal, saying. “It’s over, man. It’s been over.”

After her own chat with Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump worried that his mental health struggles could return, saying, “I don’t want Sandoval to start spiraling after we just got him to a place where it was starting to even out.”

However, Sandoval didn’t find the same supportive ear in costar James Kennedy when he told him, “I really tried to look out for Raquel and I'm realizing now that I cared for her way more than she f—ing cared for me.”

Todd Williamson/Bravo, Phillip Faraone/Getty From left: James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval

Sandoval called Rachel’s comments on the podcast “disrespectful,” and added, “She used me and now is throwing me away.”

James, 32, insisted Sandoval just wanted the drama in his “past” and told him that he didn’t want “talk s---” about Rachel. But Sandoval continued to note that he didn’t get any sort of “closure” and claimed Rachel was “selfish with getting involved with me.”

James saw the situation in a different light and suggested that Sandoval and Rachel were “never in love,” but rather "it was a f--- fest for six months.”

This prompted Sandoval to defend their relationship, saying, “I would literally go over to her house and would spend like five, six hours together. If we had sex, it would be for a little bit, we would talk the whole time.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; River Callaway/Variety via Getty From left: Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss and James Kennedy

Sandoval also felt betrayed when Scheana Shay told him that she had written a song alluding to his affair. She argued the track was “open to interpretation” but “there’s one [line] where it says: ‘From a Ferrari to Jetta, thought that you knew better. You went from something gold to something not and you could do better.'"

Schwartz weighed in on the situation, telling cameras, “Yeah, it’s open to interpretation aside from the fact that Rachel used to literally drive a Jetta.”

Sandoval shared, “I feel like Scheana and I have really come a long way. We're really starting to become friends again and then it's like, go profit off my pain. It’s just like Tom is going to collateral damage in this, I don’t give a s---. I gotta put my track out. If Scheana was really caring about mending things, she wouldn’t have done this.”

He then told her “keep cashing on my misery” before storming out.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



