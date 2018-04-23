VW's Pikes Peak EV Is Basically Porsche LMP1

From Road & Track

In August 2o17, Volkswagen's board of directors decided that VW should try to beat Rhys Millen's 2016 electric Pikes Peak record, mostly to promote their new EV sub brand in the U.S. Just eight months later, we are looking at a hillclimb special the likes of which the world has never seen before.

The VW I.D. R weighs less than 2500 lbs., packing 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque for a 0-60 time of 2.25 seconds. More importantly, it is based on Porsche's LMP1 know-how, and will be driven by three-time Pikes Peak (and multiple endurance racing) champion Romain Dumas.

But despite the Porsche-developed aero, the I.D R is a compromise. With a peak output of 680 horsepower and a weight of more than 2400 pounds, it's both underpowered and overweight compared to an internal combustion Pikes Peak special. That's because more power would require more batteries, and VW's motorsport engineers decided that this ratio is their best bet for their goal in 2018. To optimize the package, the monocoque has been lightened, while the high-density 40 kWh battery pack is located both behind and beside the driver.

Figuring out the cooling of those cells has been a huge challenge, knowing that the VW-built battery pack's performance will degrade rapidly once its temperature climbs above 160℉ (70ºC) And talk about having a toasty nine minutes in that cockpit.

Finding out how much regeneration the car can use has also been crucial. The more energy flows back and forth, the more heat there is. In a little over two months' time, VW expects to gain about 20 percent of their required power from braking, with only the front discs heating up, while the rear axle relies almost entirely on regenerative braking.

