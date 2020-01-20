VW ID.R and McLaren Speedtail headline 'Top Gear' season 28







The 28th run of the British TV show Top Gear starts Sunday, January 26, 2020, and for the first time in a long time, the three hosts for this season are the same three hosts as last year. Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff return after their 2019 debut, and their already good chemistry should be even better this year. Before the premier episode, a trailer shows a few of the feature cars, among them the Volkswagen ID.R electric racecar.

Following a couple teaser videos, BBC released a trailer titled, "These are the cars of Top Gear Series 28." It opens to Chris Harris sitting in and turning on the ID.R, a monumental electric racecar that has set records at the Pike’s Peak hill climb, the Goodwood hill climb, China's Heaven's Gate hill climb, and the Nürburgring. If the sound is true and not some piped-in effect, the start-up noise is pretty otherworldly.

In addition to the ID.R, this season will also feature several other special vehicles such as the McLaren Speedtail (which will be racing a jet), a Porsche Taycan (which will drift), and a Subaru Impreza (which was owned by Colin McRae). A BMW M8, an Ariel Atom, a Ferrari Portofino, an Aston Martin Vantage, an Aston Martin DB11, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R all make appearances, as well.

In an accompanying 11-slide season preview, BBC revealed a few more details about the new Top Gear. The crew will be taking a road trip with American cars through Peru; Harris and Flintoff will do the Baja 1000; and Flintoff will ride a Rover Metro cabrio while it bungee jumps off Swiss dam. And that's just the stuff we know about. Read more details at Top Gear, and get the popcorn ready for Sunday.

