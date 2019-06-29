Waasis man tackles wheelchair rugby at Warrior Games in Florida

When longtime athlete Brad Peters of Waasis, N.B., strapped himself into a wheelchair for the first time in mid-March to play his first wheelchair rugby game, his love for sports was reignited.

"I had a passion for a sport again that I had lost," Peters said. "I thought I had lost it forever."

Peters, 37, is retired from the Canadian Armed Forces. He's competing in wheelchair rugby, powerlifting and athletics for Team Canada at the Warrior Games, a competition in the style of the Paralympics.

He's one of about 300 veterans at the games in Tampa, Fla. The event ends this weekend.

For Peters, it's been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"What this whole experience has taught me is I should not be ashamed to be proud of myself," he said.

"Something that I struggled with for a lot of years was accepting a compliment or being able to be proud of what I've what I've done, and this whole experience has taught me, 'You're allowed to be proud, Brad. You're allowed to enjoy the good.'"

Submitted by Brad Peters More

Peters is able-bodied, but he's eligible to play on the team as long as he buckles himself in for the game. His wheelchair is adorned with a toy duck on the front named Ragnor the Brave, a gift from his kids.

Peters was released from the military in August 2016 for medical reasons.

He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. He also has back problems and knee problems, which have caused him to undergo seven surgeries.

"I was feeling pretty beat up and just not feeling, I guess, human."

Upon his release, Peters decided to register with Solider On, a program that helps veterans and people in the military overcome permanent injuries through sport.

"For a lot of us, once we're released … we're stuck in our homes and stuff and we just don't really get out. This whole program forces us and pushes us to get out and experience life again."

The Warrior Games started in 2010 with five branches of the U.S. military. Last year, Canada was invited to join in for the first time.

Canada's wheelchair rugby team had three months of training before they set off. Peters said the team had a total of just 10 hours of practice together.

They lost their games. But for Peters, it's not about winning.

"It's not about the medals," he said. "It's about the journey and the recovery process. Yes, sure, you know, having a medal around your neck could signify the accomplishment, but that's not what it's all about."