Wacky Races: Vintage Vehicles Revive Classic Outback Race Track

Vintage vehicle owners and enthusiasts came together for some good-natured racing in the outback at Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, in mid-September.

The claypan base of Lake Perkolili served as one of Australia’s oldest race tracks, and was brought back into use for September’s ‘Red Dust Revival’ event.

Kalgoorlie resident Dion Mark Hillier recorded this drone footage of the racing at the event, showcasing both the sweeping track and the eclectic mix of vehicles. Hillier said, “The last official race was 80 years ago until September this year when pre-1940 race cars and motorbikes once again tried to break records.”

When Storyful asked who won the race, Hillier said, “the event curators… advised me although there were time trial winners there was no one particular winner on this event, everyone who entered were winners and it was a lot of fun for everyone involved.” Credit: Dion Mark Hillier via Storyful