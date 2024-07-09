WADA did not mishandle Chinese Olympic doping case, investigator says

The World Anti-Doping Agency did not mishandle or show favoritism in the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for banned substances and were cleared to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, an independent investigation said on Tuesday.

A report by Swiss prosecutor and lead investigator Eric Cottier found there was nothing in the file to suggest WADA in any way favored the 23 swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a medication that increases blood flow to the heart.

The swimmers were cleared by a Chinese investigation which said they were inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination. The report determined the swimmers were staying at a hotel where traces of TMZ were discovered in the kitchen.

The Olympic rings are displayed during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games.

WADA said it had no evidence to challenge China's findings and that external counsel had advised against appealing them.

Cottier's investigation reached a similar conclusion, finding no irregularities on the part of WADA's review of the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) decision and that it had covered all relevant issues in determining whether or not to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"All the elements taken into consideration by WADA, whether they come from the file produced by CHINADA with its decision or from the investigation procedures that it carried out, show the decision not to appeal to be reasonable, both from the point of view of the facts and the applicable rules," wrote Cottier in his report.

WADA has vigorously defended its handling of the Chinese case and welcomed the report which vindicates its process.

A more complete report is expected in the coming weeks and could include recommendations but WADA president Witold Banka emphasised it will not change any of the findings in the initial summary.

"... the independent prosecutor has concluded WADA showed no bias towards China and the decision not to appeal the Chinese swimming cases was undisputedly reasonable based on the evidence," Banka told Reuters. "His conclusion is very crystal clear.

"We were disgustingly accused of wrongdoing by a few individuals that there was a cover-up and that is why we found it very important to engage the independent prosecutor."

WADA doubters

The findings, however, are unlikely to satisfy WADA critics.

Travis Tygart, head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency took a pre-emptive shot on Monday at the yet to be published report calling the investigation, "more of a self-serving check the box type of exercise".

In a video message to American athletes Tygart said, that if the Cottier report does not provide answers then a U.S. backed investigation will and called for those found responsible to be held accountable.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee in May asked the Department of Justice to launch inquiries into the Chinese doping cases ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

WADA confirmed last week it was aware the matter was being investigated by U.S. law enforcement but that the report makes clear it did nothing wrong and accused USADA of playing games.

"From the very beginning what I said is, this is the clear political game from the few individuals from the U.S. to destabilise the system and maybe to take control," said Banka.

"We treat all our stakeholders equal no matter from which country they come from. We have to be based on the rules of law and not conspiracy theories.

"We cannot accuse anyone of wrongdoing when you have no evidence, it would be the end of the anti-doping system.

"We have nothing to hide and did a good job.

"Why one country wants to take control of the anti-doping system is completely unfair and is against the harmonization of the system and very dangerous for the sporting world."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic doping: WADA did not mishandle Chinese case, investigator says