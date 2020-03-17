Waener still leads the Iditarod as the finish line nears

SHOWS: UNALAKLEET TO KYOUK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES (MARCH 16, 2020) (LAGARDERE - NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE EVENT. NO ARCHIVE)

1. THOMAS WAENER GOING IN AT CHECKPOINT KYOUK

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) THOMAS WAENER SAYING:

"It feels pretty good. I don't know where the others are but I think they have to go slow also."

3. WAENER LEAVES

4. MITCH SEAVEY GETTING IN TO UNALAKLEET

5. RICHIE DIEHL SCRATCHING AT UNALAKLEET

6. JESSIE ROYER GETTING INTO KYOUK

7. AARON BURMEISTER GETTING INTO KYOUK

8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MITCH SEAVEY SAYING:

"He's pretty well out of reach, there's nothing we can do about that. It might be a little anti-climatic for race fans but we're already doing everything we can do to get there as fast as we can. The big temptation to react is actually counter-productive. He's got a solid lead, he's done a great job."

9. SEAVEY LEAVING CHECKPOINT

STORY: As the end of the Iditarod race neared on Monday (March 16) Norwegian musher Thomas Waener has what appears to be an unassailable lead.

The mushers have had to battle melting snow, which makes it heavier for the dogs to pull the sleds, as they close in on the finish line in Nome after their 975 mile journey, with the leading teams expected to complete the race on Wednesday morning local time.





Current rank as of now:

1. Thomas Waener

2. Mitch Seavey

3. Jessie Royer

4. Aaron Burmeister

5. Brent Sass

6. Wade Marrs

7. Paige Drobny

8. Ryan Redington

9. Travis Beals

10. Joar Leifseth Ulsom

(Production: Andy Ragg)